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"Zionists are using the American Evangelicals to advance their agenda; at the same time, they are attacking the Christians in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Bethlehem." Rick Wiles
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80 views • December 23, 2021
"Zionists are using the American Evangelicals to advance their agenda; at the same time, they are attacking the Christians in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Bethlehem." Rick Wiles
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