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PFIZER CEO SAYS 4TH COVID-19(84) VACCINE COMING…GET READY FOR BOOSTER SHOTS FOR LIFE!!!
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150 views • December 14, 2021
Press For Truth

pressfortruth



In less than a year we’ve gone from “get a vaccine to get back to normal” to “get a 4th vaccine now or you’ll suffer the consequences”…And this begs the question are you going to be willing to roll up your sleeve every six months for a mandated booster shot in order to stay in the green of the vaccine passport system? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth discusses the plan to vaccinate the entire planet and the incredible speed at which the global inoculation program is accelerating while also explaining what your number 1 focus should be moving forward if you want to protect yourself and your family from what the powers that ought not be have in store for us all!

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Sources:

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/08/omicron-pfizer-ceo-says-we-may-need-fourth-covid-vaccine-doses-sooner-than-expected.html

WOW Just Switch “Ebola” For “Covid-19(84)” 👀
https://pressfortruth.ca/wow-just-switch-ebola-for-covid-1984-👀/

This Will Be The New Normal
https://pressfortruth.ca/this-will-be-the-new-normal/

https://thepostmillennial.com/trudeaus-health-minister-says-pandemic-could-go-on-for-years

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/i-think-its-coming-why-employers-could-start-requiring-boosters-as-omicron-spreads-11639018899

https://twitter.com/i/events/1468724356972834817

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-09/record-cases-in-80-vaccinated-korea-shows-urgency-of-boosters

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10294225/Its-time-punish-Britains-five-million-vaccine-refuseniks-says-ANDREW-NEIL.html

https://www.euronews.com/2021/12/10/austria-anti-vaxxers-will-be-hit-with-3-600-fine-for-refusing-covid-19-jab

LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
liesvaccineinjectionpfizerpress for truthplandemicboosterpressfortruthomicronvariance
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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