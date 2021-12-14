PFIZER CEO SAYS 4TH COVID-19(84) VACCINE COMING…GET READY FOR BOOSTER SHOTS FOR LIFE!!!

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pressfortruth
In less than a year we’ve gone from “get a vaccine to get back to normal” to “get a 4th vaccine now or you’ll suffer the consequences”…And this begs the question are you going to be willing to roll up your sleeve every six months for a mandated booster shot in order to stay in the green of the vaccine passport system? In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth discusses the plan to vaccinate the entire planet and the incredible speed at which the global inoculation program is accelerating while also explaining what your number 1 focus should be moving forward if you want to protect yourself and your family from what the powers that ought not be have in store for us all!
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Sources:
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/12/08/omicron-pfizer-ceo-says-we-may-need-fourth-covid-vaccine-doses-sooner-than-expected.html
WOW Just Switch “Ebola” For “Covid-19(84)” 👀
https://pressfortruth.ca/wow-just-switch-ebola-for-covid-1984-👀/
This Will Be The New Normal
https://pressfortruth.ca/this-will-be-the-new-normal/
https://thepostmillennial.com/trudeaus-health-minister-says-pandemic-could-go-on-for-years
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/i-think-its-coming-why-employers-could-start-requiring-boosters-as-omicron-spreads-11639018899
https://twitter.com/i/events/1468724356972834817
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-12-09/record-cases-in-80-vaccinated-korea-shows-urgency-of-boosters
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10294225/Its-time-punish-Britains-five-million-vaccine-refuseniks-says-ANDREW-NEIL.html
https://www.euronews.com/2021/12/10/austria-anti-vaxxers-will-be-hit-with-3-600-fine-for-refusing-covid-19-jab
LESS
Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over