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EXPOSED (mini documentary) Please share with the sheeple!
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72 views • March 09, 2021
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EILEEN DE VILLA, TORONTO’S GLOBALIST ANGEL OF DEATH
https://stormhaven.blog/2021/03/06/eileen-de-villa-torontos-globalist-angel-of-death/?fbclid=IwAR02zhrO1b7O3sKBR3QIraJi_5NfAEBqxDC8bMzA2li5ldOELMMJQtD_fLE
Guaranteed Basic Income Bill has now been tabled in Canada – Bill C-273
https://divergemedia.ca/2021/02/24/guaranteed-basic-income-bill-has-now-been-tabled-in-canada-bill-c-273/?fbclid=IwAR2JRParjoYi9CBdgPkwLF7GBYryZQtHCEy1lIVKiKvL31ESSiUL2g9FG-8
Are you upholding your oath as a police officer?
https://youtu.be/Xez0XSp6m2I
GLOBAL WARNING
https://rumble.com/vedaj1-global-warning.html
enforced gene therapy fake vaccines is the murder of millions judy mikovits dr.mercola
https://www.brighteon.com/13d7b4bc-1ca2-40a0-9a19-2e5db37c2075
EILEEN DE VILLA, TORONTO’S GLOBALIST ANGEL OF DEATH
https://stormhaven.blog/2021/03/06/eileen-de-villa-torontos-globalist-angel-of-death/?fbclid=IwAR02zhrO1b7O3sKBR3QIraJi_5NfAEBqxDC8bMzA2li5ldOELMMJQtD_fLE
Guaranteed Basic Income Bill has now been tabled in Canada – Bill C-273
https://divergemedia.ca/2021/02/24/guaranteed-basic-income-bill-has-now-been-tabled-in-canada-bill-c-273/?fbclid=IwAR2JRParjoYi9CBdgPkwLF7GBYryZQtHCEy1lIVKiKvL31ESSiUL2g9FG-8
Are you upholding your oath as a police officer?
https://youtu.be/Xez0XSp6m2I
GLOBAL WARNING
https://rumble.com/vedaj1-global-warning.html
enforced gene therapy fake vaccines is the murder of millions judy mikovits dr.mercola
https://www.brighteon.com/13d7b4bc-1ca2-40a0-9a19-2e5db37c2075
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