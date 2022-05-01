© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Orthodox prayer rope knots
Follow
1
Share
Report
57 views • May 01, 2022
How to make a prayer rope, with 9 multilateral crosses on knots, so as demons cannot approach it from any direction.
Saint Pachomius founded with the help of St. Anthony the first monastery in Thebes in Egypt in AD 320. Inner prayer was practiced by all the monks either during the services or their personal struggle. However, the cunning devil confused them so that they got too tired. While praying, Archangel Gabriel appeared to Saint Pachomius. The Archangel was holding a prayer rope in his left hand and gave it to Saint Pachomius. Then he took a thread and showed him how to make the prayer rope in such a way that the devil was very afraid of it. So when the monks were holding the prayer rope, the devil could not bother them. Each knot is cross-knit and consists of nine crosses that represent the nine Orders of angels.
https://orthodoxtimes.com/why-do-we-use-a-prayer-rope/
https://www.stgeorgegreenville.org/our-faith/komboskini
http://symeon-anthony.info/PrayerRope/prayerRope.htm
http://gnisios.narod.ru/prayerrope.html
Saint Pachomius founded with the help of St. Anthony the first monastery in Thebes in Egypt in AD 320. Inner prayer was practiced by all the monks either during the services or their personal struggle. However, the cunning devil confused them so that they got too tired. While praying, Archangel Gabriel appeared to Saint Pachomius. The Archangel was holding a prayer rope in his left hand and gave it to Saint Pachomius. Then he took a thread and showed him how to make the prayer rope in such a way that the devil was very afraid of it. So when the monks were holding the prayer rope, the devil could not bother them. Each knot is cross-knit and consists of nine crosses that represent the nine Orders of angels.
https://orthodoxtimes.com/why-do-we-use-a-prayer-rope/
https://www.stgeorgegreenville.org/our-faith/komboskini
http://symeon-anthony.info/PrayerRope/prayerRope.htm
http://gnisios.narod.ru/prayerrope.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.