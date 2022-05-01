Orthodox prayer rope knots

How to make a prayer rope, with 9 multilateral crosses on knots, so as demons cannot approach it from any direction.Saint Pachomius founded with the help of St. Anthony the first monastery in Thebes in Egypt in AD 320. Inner prayer was practiced by all the monks either during the services or their personal struggle. However, the cunning devil confused them so that they got too tired. While praying, Archangel Gabriel appeared to Saint Pachomius. The Archangel was holding a prayer rope in his left hand and gave it to Saint Pachomius. Then he took a thread and showed him how to make the prayer rope in such a way that the devil was very afraid of it. So when the monks were holding the prayer rope, the devil could not bother them. Each knot is cross-knit and consists of nine crosses that represent the nine Orders of angels.