Two In The Field, The One Taken The Other Left

Isaiah 57:1 KJV Bible

The righteous perisheth, and no man layeth it to heart: and merciful men are taken away, none considering that the righteous is taken away from the evil to come.





Revelation 12:11 KJV Bible

11 And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.





When God takes his children from the earth or protects them from his wrath; notice how many are for God? Most are for the devil; the righteous are like a needle in a haystack.





As it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be when the son of man cometh. When the son of man comes; will he find faith upon the earth? Only the few elect being kept alive by God.





