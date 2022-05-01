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How Big Pharma strengthens corrupt power structures - Interview with Dr. Nakamura, March 2022
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10 views • May 01, 2022
Dr. Kenji Nakamura was born in Burma, and raised in Kashiwa City, Chiba, Japan. He graduated from the Faculty of Medicine at Keio University, and received a Master of Public Health from Yale University School of Medicine, and a Doctor of Medicine from Keio University. For 25 years, he was involved in cancer treatment from clinical, research and legal perspectives as a technical official at the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare. He received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Japanese Association for Cancer Therapy.
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