Where we've been, who we are.

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20 views • February 16, 2021
In this video I detail a lot of pertinent details about the fact that we are as humans far more amazing then we see ourselves. Unlocking that potential can mean the difference between life and death, in a world so heavily corrupt. I appreciate your time and I will be posting more videos regarding how to work on your vibration whilst still doing the day to day stuff, its all 100% free to do. I also have a blog here : https://adudesguidetotruth.wordpress.com/blog/ . Thank you so much for your time and consideration of this video, it really does mean a lot. . Side not yeah, my mask isn't actually on, its in a place where I was keeping it to show how it didn't stop my breath, if you watched the video, of course.
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