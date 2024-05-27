Create New Account
Reading the Bible LIVE: the Gentiles Embrace the Messiah- 2024
DarylLawsonLive
Published 13 hours ago

Reading the Bible LIVE: the Gentiles Embrace the Messiah- 2024Malachi 1:11 KJV[11] For from the rising of the sun even unto the going down of the same my name shall be great among the Gentiles; and in every place incense shall be offered unto my name, and a pure offering: for my name shall be great among the heathen, saith the LORD of hosts.#Israel #Jesus #GazaGenocide‌ #ısraelCriminalWar #DarylLawsonLive

bibleprophecyisraelgaza

