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Michigan State Rep Jewell Jones-- Arrested for Drunk Driving Policing is TOUGH
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161 views • April 26, 2021
Michigan State representative Jewell Jones was arrested for drunk driving, twice over the legal limit, and driving his car into a ditch.
He was non compliant with the officers and threatened to call Gretchen Whitmer on them as a threat.
Policing in America is TOUGH, this is resistance from an individual with A LOT to lose.
#JewellJones #GretchenWhitmer #police
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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He was non compliant with the officers and threatened to call Gretchen Whitmer on them as a threat.
Policing in America is TOUGH, this is resistance from an individual with A LOT to lose.
#JewellJones #GretchenWhitmer #police
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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