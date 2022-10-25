"NEW YORK WILL BE DROWNED" - MEGATON TSUNAMI TO DESTROY EAST COAST

#SEA #AMERICA #JUDGEMENTS(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

Today's word: Prophecy of a great and devastating East Coast tsunami that will wipe out and drown New York City. Yah says for the sins of abortion, same-sex, complacency and consent to all forms of evil He will remove this proud and rebellious city from before His face. POWERFUL wave of water will snap buildings in half and root structures up from the ground, the Statue Of Liberty will sink into the sea along with the whole city and be seen no more. This is the word of the Lord, repent if you have an ear and realize the True God lives and still speaks.

READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/25/new-york-will-be-drowned-september-24-2021/

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly email me for options at [email protected] and mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.

SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice