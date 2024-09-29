Sabbath, Sunday, and Scripture

The Bible enjoined the seventh-day of the week as the Sabbath (Genesis 2:2-3; Exodus 16:22-23), which is the day commonly called Saturday in English. Is it okay to observe Sunday instead of Saturday? Does the New Testament actually teach that Christians are still to keep the Sabbath in the 4th chapter of the Book of Hebrews? Do Protestant, Roman Catholic, and Eastern Orthodox translations state that Christians are to keep the seventh-day Sabbath? Are there any scriptures that support changing Saturday to Sunday? What did the publication of the late James Cardinal Gibbons, 'The Catholic Mirror,' teach about the change from Saturday to Sunday by his church and the Protestants? What have prominent Baptist, Lutheran, and Presbyterian ministers admitted about the non-scriptural change to Sunday by their denominations? By what authority have Roman Catholic leaders claimed was the basis for changing the Sabbath to Sunday? Did the Apostle Peter state that Christians are to obey God rather than men? Should Christians live "by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God" as Jesus said in Matthew 4:4? Dr. Thiel and Steve Dupuie address these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'Do Greco-Roman Catholic and Protestant translations of the New Testament endorse the 7th Day Sabbath?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/do-greco-roman-catholic-and-protestant-translations-of-the-new-testament-endorse-the-7th-day-sabbath/