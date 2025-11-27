Rewire Your Brain, Heal Your Body with Dr. Cathleen King

Your nervous system could be the missing link in conquering chronic illness—ready to rewire it? I sit down with Dr. Cathleen King, a pioneer in nervous system retraining, to reveal its game-changing role in healing journeys.

We explore the Primal Trust program, sharing transformative success stories that prove small shifts spark big results. Neuroplasticity rewires stress responses, while inner safety anchors emotional regulation—keys often ignored in recovery. We tackle myths, offer practical daily tips—like quick resets to reconnect with your needs—and stress the power of community support.

Healing’s no quick fix; it’s a committed journey. Tune in for a no-BS take on emotional processing and transforming your health from within—because knowing better means doing better! Join her Primal Trust Program.

