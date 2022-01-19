Dominic Cummings claims there are "many other photos of parties" yet to be published. He will reveal more after Sue Gray reports. Very, very ominous for the PM. — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) January 17, 2022

Boris Johnson Party BYOB (Bring Your Own Bottle) Interview Room R07/09, AC12 Interview Operation https://rumble.com/vsvgm4-boris-johnson-party-byob-bring-your-own-bottle-interview-room-r0709-ac12-in.html Buzz News Post http://35.196.145.153/news/world/uk/boris-johnson-under-investigation-over-byob-party-in-no-10-garden/ BORIS Johnson is under investigation over accusations he personally attended a drinks party in the garden of No 10 during the first lockdown. Downing Street did not immediately deny a report in the Sunday Times claiming the Prime Minister was at the rule-breaking event with wife Carrie in May 2020. The newspaper cited three sources stating Johnson’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, emailed officials with an invite adding “BYOB”, meaning bring your own bottle, or booze. Boris Johnson who is Senior civil servant Sue Grey's boss has been given the job by Boris to investigate the particular party of May 20. This will form part of her inquiry into numerous allegations of rule-breaking events being held in No 10 during the coronavirus pandemic. Allegations of that gathering, said to have been attended by 40 people, emerged this week when Dominic Cummings said he had warned at the time the “socially distanced drinks” would likely be against the rules and “should not happen”. But the front page report suggesting Johnson himself was present will add to the seriousness of the claims. The Prime Minister imposed England’s first lockdown to combat Covid-19 in March 2020 and it was not until June 1 that groups of up to six people were allowed to meet outdoors. Dominic Cummings made fresh allegations about yet another Downing Street gathering Boris Johnson and the 'Parties'Original Source Led By Donkeys Twitter Account https://twitter.com/i/status/1483418498944671746 --------------------------------------------------------- Universal Declaration of Human Rights. All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights (Article 1). Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us. Soundgrounder Music https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos Pfizer and FDA, knew of the deaths, authorised emergency roll out. mRNA, Jabs In Perpetuity, WAKE UP