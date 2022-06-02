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Who's Investigating The MSM News Crews? - How Long Were They In Town Prior To The "Shooting"?
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196 views • June 02, 2022
It Would Be Interesting To See The Monetary Transaction History Of All The MSM News Crews, First Responders And School Officials Prior To And After The "Shooting". All The Media Tents, Traffic Control And Fencing Probably Needed To Be Rented Or Purchased. Looked Pretty Well Organized. It Could Possibly Indicate Premeditation. Somebody Is Feeding The Media Monster Here. Curious Who That May Be.........JoeBama's Gun Grab Crisis Response Team, Maybe? The G.G.C.R.T.?
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