Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
America-Last Obama Regime is now the Marxist, Woke Cancerous Biden Regime
channel image
GalacticStorm
2109 Subscribers
Shop now
11 views
Published 21 hours ago

NEWMAX Chris Salcedo: "As your Liberty Loving Latino, I can pledge that we in the conservative movement won't stop highlighting the big government oppression, unconstitutional government."

America-Last Obama Regime is now the Marxist Woke Cancerous Biden Regime, busy implementing the Lawless Leftist Obama Agenda

https://twitter.com/NEWSMAX/status/1697001485668589711?s=20 

Keywords
ccpbiden crime familybiden regimelawless policiesgop unipartydeadly dem policieswoke cancer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket