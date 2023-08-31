NEWMAX Chris Salcedo: "As your Liberty Loving Latino, I can pledge that we in the conservative movement won't stop highlighting the big government oppression, unconstitutional government."

America-Last Obama Regime is now the Marxist Woke Cancerous Biden Regime, busy implementing the Lawless Leftist Obama Agenda

https://twitter.com/NEWSMAX/status/1697001485668589711?s=20



