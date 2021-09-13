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Predictive Programming?...Somebody Knew SOMETHING
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132 views • September 13, 2021
This clip from an Amazon produced series, sure make you wonder. A short time after it was aired, the COVID shenanigans became a way of life for millions. Check out what is said in the clip. It is very much quite chilling. Someone knew it was planned.
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