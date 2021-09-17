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ThePatriotNurse: Who Will Die First when SHTF: A WARNING
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33853 views • September 17, 2021
Posted 15June2010: RememberHurricane Katrina, August 2005
Will YOU die first? I give you a WARNING on who to WATCH OUT FOR. I also give you a warning for YOURSELF if you are in "The Big Three."
1) Disable, Obesity, Respiratory Issues, Brittle Diabetic,
2) Government Housing, Frail, Aggressors, Druggies,
3) Yuppies, and Neo Hippies, No Firearms; Yuppies: In debt and not Prepared,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Will YOU die first? I give you a WARNING on who to WATCH OUT FOR. I also give you a warning for YOURSELF if you are in "The Big Three."
1) Disable, Obesity, Respiratory Issues, Brittle Diabetic,
2) Government Housing, Frail, Aggressors, Druggies,
3) Yuppies, and Neo Hippies, No Firearms; Yuppies: In debt and not Prepared,
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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