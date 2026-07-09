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Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson claims that Iran launched 111 anti‑ship missiles at a U.S. naval group positioned roughly 200 miles off Iraq’s coast.
He further argues that U.S. oil supplies could be nearly depleted by around July 11, and claims that the media is largely ignoring the issue.
Source @Daniel Davis/Deep Dive
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