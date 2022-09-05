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When Is The Best Time To Take Turpentine For Healing?





A lot of people ask me time and time again when is the best time to take turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) for healing, in the morning? Before Bed? With Food? Without Food?





If you are someone who wants to know the full extensive answer to this question then you need to watch this video because in this video you will find the answer to your question, this video will help you to learn about why turpentine is the most effective when taken at certain times of the day and not others.





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