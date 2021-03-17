General Flynn, Lin Wood Fireside Chat March 17, 2021

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SPECIAL GUEST General Flynn - How to Fearlessly Fight for Principles + Lin Wood. Host Thrivetime Show.
General Flynn shares how to fearlessly fight for your principles. and is joined by pastor Jackson
Part 2 - Lin Wood shares about “The Great Washington Post Retraction” and why how to discover the truth when reading the mainstream media’s headlines.