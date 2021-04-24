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FOX NEWS FLASH! Ben Domenech: There's a new American crisis! The Left wants to 'hate' everything Americans were raised to love! But we’re on to them. We’re not going to let them!
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FOX NEWS FLASH! VIDEO! A MUST WATCH 4 MINUTE SEGMENT! TRANSCRIPT BELOW! Published April 19, 2021...
Ben Domenech: There's a new American crisis and 'totalitarian left wants a national divorce' The Left wants to 'hate' everything Americans were raised to love, says 'Fox News Primetime'. "Fox News Primetime" host Ben Domenech opened Monday's show by sounding the alarm of a new American crisis, and asking who will be the lead the nation when that crisis ends. DOMENECH: The Crisis we face today goes to the heart of what kind of nation we will be. As in 1776, it is a question of who rules. Is it the globalist tech oligarchs? Hollywood executives beholden to China? The race radicals who dominate our universities? A fundamentally anti-American media? The frail feeble politicians and the Marxist children of the left? Or is it us - the American people - a great people, a free people, who above all care not for money or power, but for the nation that we love? Understand it is the totalitarian left that WANTS a national divorce. They want racial strife that burns down your cities. They want envy and segregation and division that pays for their million dollar homes in Topanga Canyon. They want to demolish Mount Rushmore, make you pay for abortions, and force your daughters to compete in sports against men. They want to teach your children to hate cops, the anthem, the flag, and everything you were raised to love and respect. They want to destroy our great American experiment - a thriving capitalist multi-ethnic republic of God-fearing people - for all time. But we’re on to them. We’re not going to let them. And together, we’re going to show them what free people do.
FULL REPORT AND VIDEO!
https://www.foxnews.com/media/domenech-theres-a-new-american-crisis-and-totalitarian-left-wants-a-national-divorce
We know who is responsible for stealing the 2020 presidential election, abortion, perversion, pedophilia, hatred, Division, riots, and the burning of cities! THE COMMUNIST DEMOCRATS!
IT'S A 3 COURSE PATH TO VICTORY!
1.INFORMATION WAR
2. SPIRITUAL WAR
3. PHYSICAL WAR
PHYSICAL WAR AS DEFINED HERE!
The American people will arrest them as traitors and save the Republic.
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=41268
VIDEO: MODERNIZED! What would Patrick Henry say if He were alive today? 2021 - Click! https://nopcbsnews.com/mobilepage.php?pagenumber=67
GEORGE WASHINGTON'S - ADDRESS TO THE CONTINENTAL ARMY BEFORE THE BATTLE OF LONG ISLAND - TUESDAY, AUGUST 27, 1776
The fate of unborn millions will now depend, under God, on the courage and conduct of this army. Our cruel and unrelenting enemy leaves us only the choice of brave resistance, or the most abject submission. We have, therefore, to resolve to conquer or die."
EDITORIAL NOTES
When Washington delivered this address, his soldiers could look out into New York Harbor and see the largest British expeditionary force in that nation's history until the First World War. With the United States having recently declared formal independence, the stakes for the Continental Army soldiers could hardly have been higher.
https://www.mountvernon.org/library/digitalhistory/quotes/article/the-time-is-now-near-at-hand-which-must-probably-determine-whether-americans-are-to-be-freemen-or-slaves-whether-they-are-to-have-any-property-they-can-call-their-own-whether-their-houses-and-farms-are-to-be-pillaged-and-destroyed-and-themselves-consigned/
Nehemiah 4:13-14 - Fight for your relatives and children, your wives and homes! And don't be afraid of your enemies! The Lord is great and fearsome!
13. And so I sent people to guard the wall at its lowest places and where there were still holes in it. I placed them according to families, and they stood guard with swords and spears and with bows and arrows.
14. Then I looked things over and told the leaders, the officials, and the rest of the people! “Don't be afraid of your enemies! The Lord is great and fearsome. So think of him and fight for your relatives and children, your wives and homes!”
https://bible.com/bible/303/neh.4.13-14.CEVDCI
Joel 3
9. Say to the nations: “Get ready for war!
Be eager to fight. Line up for battle and prepare to attack.
10. Make swords out of plows and spears out of garden tools. Strengthen every weakling.”
11. Hurry, all you nations! Come quickly. Ask the Lord to bring his warriors along.
13. They are a field of ripe crops. Bring in the harvest! They are grapes piled high. Start trampling them now! If our enemy's sins were wine, every jar would overflow.
https://bible.com/bible/303/jol.3.9-11.CEVDC
Vietnam War Jungle Patrol (Actual Combat Footage)!
A young brave Sergeant Jorgensen would rather be UP FRONT WALKING POINT, because that”s where the action is! He already has 3 purple hearts, so everyone calls him HERO! https://youtu.be/DooHfO5tHks
CCR - Run Through The Jungle (Vietnam footage)! Lt. Raine https://youtu.be/i3tvaSSJoyI
Vietnam War Combat Footage (Cambodia 1970) https://youtu.be/QdY4Qro8k78
Ben Domenech: There's a new American crisis and 'totalitarian left wants a national divorce' The Left wants to 'hate' everything Americans were raised to love, says 'Fox News Primetime'. "Fox News Primetime" host Ben Domenech opened Monday's show by sounding the alarm of a new American crisis, and asking who will be the lead the nation when that crisis ends. DOMENECH: The Crisis we face today goes to the heart of what kind of nation we will be. As in 1776, it is a question of who rules. Is it the globalist tech oligarchs? Hollywood executives beholden to China? The race radicals who dominate our universities? A fundamentally anti-American media? The frail feeble politicians and the Marxist children of the left? Or is it us - the American people - a great people, a free people, who above all care not for money or power, but for the nation that we love? Understand it is the totalitarian left that WANTS a national divorce. They want racial strife that burns down your cities. They want envy and segregation and division that pays for their million dollar homes in Topanga Canyon. They want to demolish Mount Rushmore, make you pay for abortions, and force your daughters to compete in sports against men. They want to teach your children to hate cops, the anthem, the flag, and everything you were raised to love and respect. They want to destroy our great American experiment - a thriving capitalist multi-ethnic republic of God-fearing people - for all time. But we’re on to them. We’re not going to let them. And together, we’re going to show them what free people do.
FULL REPORT AND VIDEO!
https://www.foxnews.com/media/domenech-theres-a-new-american-crisis-and-totalitarian-left-wants-a-national-divorce
We know who is responsible for stealing the 2020 presidential election, abortion, perversion, pedophilia, hatred, Division, riots, and the burning of cities! THE COMMUNIST DEMOCRATS!
IT'S A 3 COURSE PATH TO VICTORY!
1.INFORMATION WAR
2. SPIRITUAL WAR
3. PHYSICAL WAR
PHYSICAL WAR AS DEFINED HERE!
The American people will arrest them as traitors and save the Republic.
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=41268
VIDEO: MODERNIZED! What would Patrick Henry say if He were alive today? 2021 - Click! https://nopcbsnews.com/mobilepage.php?pagenumber=67
GEORGE WASHINGTON'S - ADDRESS TO THE CONTINENTAL ARMY BEFORE THE BATTLE OF LONG ISLAND - TUESDAY, AUGUST 27, 1776
The fate of unborn millions will now depend, under God, on the courage and conduct of this army. Our cruel and unrelenting enemy leaves us only the choice of brave resistance, or the most abject submission. We have, therefore, to resolve to conquer or die."
EDITORIAL NOTES
When Washington delivered this address, his soldiers could look out into New York Harbor and see the largest British expeditionary force in that nation's history until the First World War. With the United States having recently declared formal independence, the stakes for the Continental Army soldiers could hardly have been higher.
https://www.mountvernon.org/library/digitalhistory/quotes/article/the-time-is-now-near-at-hand-which-must-probably-determine-whether-americans-are-to-be-freemen-or-slaves-whether-they-are-to-have-any-property-they-can-call-their-own-whether-their-houses-and-farms-are-to-be-pillaged-and-destroyed-and-themselves-consigned/
Nehemiah 4:13-14 - Fight for your relatives and children, your wives and homes! And don't be afraid of your enemies! The Lord is great and fearsome!
13. And so I sent people to guard the wall at its lowest places and where there were still holes in it. I placed them according to families, and they stood guard with swords and spears and with bows and arrows.
14. Then I looked things over and told the leaders, the officials, and the rest of the people! “Don't be afraid of your enemies! The Lord is great and fearsome. So think of him and fight for your relatives and children, your wives and homes!”
https://bible.com/bible/303/neh.4.13-14.CEVDCI
Joel 3
9. Say to the nations: “Get ready for war!
Be eager to fight. Line up for battle and prepare to attack.
10. Make swords out of plows and spears out of garden tools. Strengthen every weakling.”
11. Hurry, all you nations! Come quickly. Ask the Lord to bring his warriors along.
13. They are a field of ripe crops. Bring in the harvest! They are grapes piled high. Start trampling them now! If our enemy's sins were wine, every jar would overflow.
https://bible.com/bible/303/jol.3.9-11.CEVDC
Vietnam War Jungle Patrol (Actual Combat Footage)!
A young brave Sergeant Jorgensen would rather be UP FRONT WALKING POINT, because that”s where the action is! He already has 3 purple hearts, so everyone calls him HERO! https://youtu.be/DooHfO5tHks
CCR - Run Through The Jungle (Vietnam footage)! Lt. Raine https://youtu.be/i3tvaSSJoyI
Vietnam War Combat Footage (Cambodia 1970) https://youtu.be/QdY4Qro8k78
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