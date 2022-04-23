The Viral Delusion Part 5 - Sequencing The 'Virus', Without The 'Virus' [06.04.2022]

NOTE-OBS-ATTENTION: IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel - after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!--With the rise of computing and genetic research in the 90's the virologists go high-tech. They move away from experiments altogether and into genetic modeling - but do the models have any connection to reality?The wonders of genetic sequencing have been pointed to as the proof of virology’s explanatory power - but when the claimed sequencing of SARS-COV2 is put under the microscope, has the game changed from the realm of science, to science fiction?What's really going on the claim of genetically identifying the SARS-CoV-2 virus is made?The Viral Delusion Part 1 Behind The Curtain of The PLANdemic & The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 [21.03.2022]The Viral Delusion Part 2: Monkey Business: Polio, Measles And How It All Began! [27.03.2022]The Viral Delusion Part 3: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox and The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]The Viral Delusion Part 4 - AIDS, The Deadly Deception! [04.04.2022]--The beginning and end of Virology - The End of Germ Theory...'Viruses' does NOT excist! Documented and Confirmed!(Links for verification and research under all my videos)TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [12.02.2022]The End of Germ Theory... TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world PLANdemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.- Does 'Viruses' exists? (No)- Does all people have an 'immune system'? (no)- What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?- Do you have an 'Dis'-ease?- What is 'Cancer' and how do I cure it?- Do you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?- Who has the 'liability' for all 'medicine' to the people?Timeline + Content:00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.Dhttps://t.me/KimOsboel/1299--Dr. Andrew Kaufman & Dr. Thomas Cowan: Has COVID-19 Ever Been Isolated? [Jan 14th, 2021]Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom CowanDr.Tom Cowan's Opinion on Legal Strategies Being Used + What Antibodies Mean [18.02.2022]Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]What do virologists have to say regarding the isolation of 'viruses'? [Jan 24, 2022]Dr.Tom Cowan explain.Conciousness-Rising670 subscribers