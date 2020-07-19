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Turn the Light Switch On!. Your God Given Right, Duty Responsibility!
Resistance Chicks
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4 views • July 19, 2020
Sunday Church Service birthed America. America was born out of the Body of Jesus Christ. America is healed out of the Body of Jesus Christ. Turn the Light Switch On!. Your God Given Right, Duty Responsibility!
https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2020/07/turn-light-switch-on.html
Wearing a mask will not protect you! You may still die and go to hell!
Confessing your crimes is the only thing that will save humanity. The worst thing a person could do or have someone else make them do: is to lie!
God increases your silver and gold coins! If you are blessed by God, you are paid in silver and gold coins. God increases silver and gold coins.
"We The People" in unity with "God's" help, with his Holy spirit and his word need to insist,people tell the Truth. as a "Whole" country.
( Yes, make people TELL THE TRUTH!)
Just speak the Words of the Bible or the Constitution to yourself first, then your family and to your fellow men. Only Gold and silver coins are real money. FRD congress lied. THE GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ARE LYING! By changing the value of Gold and Silver in 1933 they took for themselves or gave themselves "More power and Authority" than the Constitution had given them. They had no right to set themselves up as "Kings, Rulers, over the people.
We The People wrote the Constitution and limited their power and authority in 1776.
We The People
Decide The Power and Authority
We get our "power and Authority from God. We formed The Government.
The Government submits to the people.
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