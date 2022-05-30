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Guided meditation to clear your throat centre | energy work | SPEAK YOUR TRUTH ! Powerful practise
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46 views • May 30, 2022
#throatcenter #guidedmeditation #truth
I am reposting this video as it is so important right now to speak your truth.
If you feel that you are blocked in your throat center and have trouble expressing your truth to yourself and others then this video and the meditation to unblock your throat center is going to serve you well. I explain my perspective on why so many people especially women have blocked throats and then show you a method to clear this energy.
Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol
Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge:
https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses
Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community
guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.
https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol
For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com.
LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge
For MP3s of courses and guided meditations to download go to: http://www.solhenge.com
Available
Vimeo :https://vimeo.com/user119022760
Brand NEWTUBE:https://brandnewtube.com/@sarita
Bitchute :https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MAbzen5yUKaE/
Subscribe our channel : http://bit.ly/3bebvQN
Follow on Twitter : @solhenge
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sarita_solhenge/
All Playlist :
Accessing the fifth dimension. 5D:http://bit.ly/2JVV5RI
Heal Thyself- Body mastery:http://bit.ly/3nsiTdM
The Cosmic Heart Series:http://bit.ly/39hpsuD
Dimensions within you, Energy Centers Upgrade Series:http://bit.ly/2XqIPvu
Heart centered mindfulness techniques:http://bit.ly/2LvvAXS
Explore consciousness:http://bit.ly/2MHMLGd
Manifesting techniques:http://bit.ly/3nsbStx
Healing Meditations:http://bit.ly/3osrIpc
Oracle of Pythia:http://bit.ly/2LhZvD3
The Ancient Art of Dream Weaving:http://bit.ly/2XtSbGR
I am reposting this video as it is so important right now to speak your truth.
If you feel that you are blocked in your throat center and have trouble expressing your truth to yourself and others then this video and the meditation to unblock your throat center is going to serve you well. I explain my perspective on why so many people especially women have blocked throats and then show you a method to clear this energy.
Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol
Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol online or at SolHenge:
https://mailchi.mp/361ada56f047/events-and-courses
Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community
guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.
https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol
For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com.
LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge
For MP3s of courses and guided meditations to download go to: http://www.solhenge.com
Available
Vimeo :https://vimeo.com/user119022760
Brand NEWTUBE:https://brandnewtube.com/@sarita
Bitchute :https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MAbzen5yUKaE/
Subscribe our channel : http://bit.ly/3bebvQN
Follow on Twitter : @solhenge
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sarita_solhenge/
All Playlist :
Accessing the fifth dimension. 5D:http://bit.ly/2JVV5RI
Heal Thyself- Body mastery:http://bit.ly/3nsiTdM
The Cosmic Heart Series:http://bit.ly/39hpsuD
Dimensions within you, Energy Centers Upgrade Series:http://bit.ly/2XqIPvu
Heart centered mindfulness techniques:http://bit.ly/2LvvAXS
Explore consciousness:http://bit.ly/2MHMLGd
Manifesting techniques:http://bit.ly/3nsbStx
Healing Meditations:http://bit.ly/3osrIpc
Oracle of Pythia:http://bit.ly/2LhZvD3
The Ancient Art of Dream Weaving:http://bit.ly/2XtSbGR
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