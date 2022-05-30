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Guided meditation to clear your throat centre | energy work | SPEAK YOUR TRUTH ! Powerful practise
Sarita Sol
Sarita Sol
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46 views • May 30, 2022
#throatcenter #guidedmeditation #truth
I am reposting this video as it is so important right now to speak your truth.

If you feel that you are blocked in your throat center and have trouble expressing your truth to yourself and others then this video and the meditation to unblock your throat center is going to serve you well. I explain my perspective on why so many people especially women have blocked throats and then show you a method to clear this energy.

Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol
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Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community
guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.
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For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.solhenge.com.

LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge

For MP3s of courses and guided meditations to download go to: http://www.solhenge.com

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All Playlist :
Accessing the fifth dimension. 5D:http://bit.ly/2JVV5RI
Heal Thyself- Body mastery:http://bit.ly/3nsiTdM
The Cosmic Heart Series:http://bit.ly/39hpsuD
Dimensions within you, Energy Centers Upgrade Series:http://bit.ly/2XqIPvu
Heart centered mindfulness techniques:http://bit.ly/2LvvAXS
Explore consciousness:http://bit.ly/2MHMLGd
Manifesting techniques:http://bit.ly/3nsbStx
Healing Meditations:http://bit.ly/3osrIpc
Oracle of Pythia:http://bit.ly/2LhZvD3
The Ancient Art of Dream Weaving:http://bit.ly/2XtSbGR
Keywords
healingtruthenergycenterthroat center
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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