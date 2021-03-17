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KJ Ozborne: WHAT ARE WE BECOMING? [08.06.2020]
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142 views • March 17, 2021
What is The Scariest Movie Ever Made?
The one you're living in and don't even know it!
"SIGNS and SYMBOLS rule the world, not RULES nor LAWS." -- Confucius
"Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people." _ Eleanor Roosevelt
"There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle."? Albert Einstein
"Without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible."? Frank Zappa
"Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them." -Ephesians 5:11
I created The Scariest Movie Ever Made 9 years ago after having a personal awakening to the true nature of our shared rigged reality. It has been online in several different places throughout the net, most recently on Youtube. It has found it's way here as it was removed from Youtube several times.
If this movie moves you, or teaches you something new, please share with others.
Thank you.
This movie will change the way you see your world.
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheScariestMovieEver/
https://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
https://twitter.com/ScariestMovie
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008855287230
The one you're living in and don't even know it!
"SIGNS and SYMBOLS rule the world, not RULES nor LAWS." -- Confucius
"Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people." _ Eleanor Roosevelt
"There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle."? Albert Einstein
"Without deviation from the norm, progress is not possible."? Frank Zappa
"Take no part in the unfruitful works of darkness, but instead expose them." -Ephesians 5:11
I created The Scariest Movie Ever Made 9 years ago after having a personal awakening to the true nature of our shared rigged reality. It has been online in several different places throughout the net, most recently on Youtube. It has found it's way here as it was removed from Youtube several times.
If this movie moves you, or teaches you something new, please share with others.
Thank you.
This movie will change the way you see your world.
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheScariestMovieEver/
https://www.whoiskjozborne.com/
https://twitter.com/ScariestMovie
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008855287230
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