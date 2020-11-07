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The Great Reset (of) TIME (magazine) and our scripted reality
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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78 views • November 07, 2020
If people only knew the reality of our situation their anxieties about the socio-political-economic spheres would disappear!

We decode the recent cover of Time Magazine's double issue and find some VERY significant elements and meaning! With commentary and wisdom for the hearing ear, we also touch on some other timely items of note.

Colour revolution (Wikipedia)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colour_revolution

Trailer for Songbird * our distopian reality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXlOSEafzhY

Artificial Intelligences [will] make deepfakes so perfect even other AIs can't detect them
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/artificial-intelligences-make-deepfakes-perfect-22932413

We are looking to the spring of 2022 for when time will be reset, interrupting the revealing of the man of lawlessness. See:
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm

Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Keywords
truthperspectiveworld economic forumuncommon sensethe great resetklaus schwab
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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