© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Reset (of) TIME (magazine) and our scripted reality
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • November 07, 2020
If people only knew the reality of our situation their anxieties about the socio-political-economic spheres would disappear!
We decode the recent cover of Time Magazine's double issue and find some VERY significant elements and meaning! With commentary and wisdom for the hearing ear, we also touch on some other timely items of note.
Colour revolution (Wikipedia)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colour_revolution
Trailer for Songbird * our distopian reality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXlOSEafzhY
Artificial Intelligences [will] make deepfakes so perfect even other AIs can't detect them
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/artificial-intelligences-make-deepfakes-perfect-22932413
We are looking to the spring of 2022 for when time will be reset, interrupting the revealing of the man of lawlessness. See:
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
We decode the recent cover of Time Magazine's double issue and find some VERY significant elements and meaning! With commentary and wisdom for the hearing ear, we also touch on some other timely items of note.
Colour revolution (Wikipedia)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Colour_revolution
Trailer for Songbird * our distopian reality
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXlOSEafzhY
Artificial Intelligences [will] make deepfakes so perfect even other AIs can't detect them
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/latest-news/artificial-intelligences-make-deepfakes-perfect-22932413
We are looking to the spring of 2022 for when time will be reset, interrupting the revealing of the man of lawlessness. See:
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find more like this in our media catalog:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.