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Is Feeling Emotional Part Of Second Birth? Master Lama Rasaji Tells Us About The Blessings We Will Experience As We Go Through This Process.

This Segment Is From The Patriot & Lama Show Episode 44, Spiritual Awakening. You Can Watch The Full Episode Here: https://rasaji.com/the-patriot-lama-show-episode-44-spiritual-awakening/

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☯️ Want More Peace, Wellness & Abundance? Learn How By Joining For FREE at https://Rasaji.com/Join-Circle-of-Life-Community

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