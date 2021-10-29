Dr Sam Bailey - NAC: Lifesaving Supplement

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Virus Mania Paperback:
Abe (lots of suppliers):
https://www.abebooks.com/products/isbn/9783752629781/30869270194&;cmsp=snippet--srp1-_-PLP1
US Independent Bookseller Powell's Books:
https://www.powells.com/book/virus-mania-9783752629781
Amazon:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/3752629789/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&;keywords=virus+mania&qid=1612859505&sr=8-2
Virus Mania E-book:
Kindle:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar-ebook/dp/B08YFBCH2F/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=virus+mania&;qid=1617157466&sr=8-1
Virus Mania in New Zealand:
NZers who would like to order the book locally for $65 (incl. shipping) please contact [email protected]
Virus Mania Audiobook:
Kobo:
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/audiobook/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian-flu-sars-bse-hepatitis-c-aids-polio-spanish-flu
Scribd:
https://www.scribd.com/audiobook/505809369/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-19-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervical-Cancer-Avian-Flu-SARS-BSE-Hepatitis-C-AIDS-Polio-Spanish-Flu-How-the-Medical-Indust
Chirp:
https://www.chirpbooks.com/audiobooks/virus-mania-corona-covid-19-measles-swine-flu-cervical-cancer-avian
Nook Audiobooks:
https://www.nookaudiobooks.com/audiobook/1037783/Virus-Mania-Corona-COVID-Measles-Swine-Flu-Cervica
Audible:
https://www.amazon.com/Virus-Mania-COVID-19-Hepatitis-Billion-Dollar/dp/B094X3F7D9/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=&sr=
Apple:
https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/id1565689478
References:
1. The effects of N-acetylcysteine and glutathione on smoke-induced changes in lung phagocytes and epithelial cells:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0002934391902856
2. Mechanisms of lung endothelial barrier disruption induced by cigarette smoke: role of oxidative stress and ceramides:
https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/ajplung.00385.2010
3. The antioxidant N-acetylcysteine protects from lung emphysema but induces lung adenocarcinoma in mice:
https://insight.jci.org/articles/view/127647?utm_source=notices&;utm_medium=email&utm_content=link&utm_campaign=JCI+Insight+-+October+3%2C+2019%2C+issue+published#.XZYLTpoE6w0.twitter
4. A Review on Various Uses of N-Acetyl Cysteine:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5241507/#B1
5. Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies of N-acetylcysteine, a potential chemopreventive agent during a phase I trial:
https://cebp.aacrjournals.org/content/4/3/245.full-text.pdf
6. FDA Sends Warning Letters to Seven Companies:
https://www.fda.gov/food/cfsan-constituent-updates/f