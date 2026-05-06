BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alberta Gets Over 300K Signatures for Separation
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • Today

Alberta separatists say they have enough signatures for referendum on leaving Canada


Stay Free Alberta group says it formally submitted almost 302,000 signatures after needing 178,000 names


Separatists in Alberta declared they now have enough signatures to trigger a vote on the province leaving Canada.


The Stay Free Alberta group said Monday it formally submitted almost 302,000 signatures after needing 178,000 names to force the province to consider such a ballot measure. The question of separation could go on a province-wide ballot as early as October, as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said she would move forward if enough names are gathered and verified.


https://www.foxnews.com/world/alberta-separatists-say-enough-signatures-referendum-leaving-canada



Alberta Separatist Group in Canada Collected Over 300K Signatures on Petition That Could Trigger Independence Referendum


A petition that could trigger a referendum on the Canadian province of Alberta leaving the country was formally submitted by separatists this week.


On Monday, May 4, Stay Free Alberta said they received over 300,000 signatures on the petition, a number that's significantly more than the 178,000 they needed for the referendum campaign to move forward, per the Associated Press and the BBC.


https://people.com/alberta-separatist-group-collected-over-300k-signatures-on-petition-for-independence-11967351



Alberta separatists deliver referendum petition, tout 300K signatures


Alberta separatists handed in a massive petition Monday to try to trigger a referendum on the province leaving Canada, touting a final tally of nearly 302,000 signatures after months of campaigning.


https://calgaryjournal.ca/2026/05/04/%E2%96%B7watch-first-step-alberta-separatists-deliver-referendum-petition-tout-300k-signatures/



2026 Equalization Payments Reach Record $27 Billion


Ottawa will give out a record high in equalization payments to the provinces next year totalling more than $27 billion, an increase of roughly $1 billion from this year.


The federal equalization program involves the transfer of tax dollars collected by Ottawa from across the country to provinces with lesser abilities to raise revenues at given tax rates.


Quebec will once again receive the highest equalization payments of any province, including $13.9 billion in fiscal year 2026-27, representing an increase of roughly $300 million from fiscal year 2025-26, according to the federal finance department.


https://ntdca.com/2026-equalization-payments-reach-record-27-billion/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran&#8217;s Foreign Minister Rules Out Military Solution to Hormuz Crisis

Iran’s Foreign Minister Rules Out Military Solution to Hormuz Crisis

Garrison Vance
Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens as global powers jockey for control amid rising tensions

Strait of Hormuz crisis deepens as global powers jockey for control amid rising tensions

Patrick Lewis
The Coming UFO Disclosure: A Government-Fabricated Cosmic False Flag?

The Coming UFO Disclosure: A Government-Fabricated Cosmic False Flag?

Mike Adams
Trump’s Taco Tuesday Reversal: Why Operation Free-Dumb Was Doomed from the Start

Trump’s Taco Tuesday Reversal: Why Operation Free-Dumb Was Doomed from the Start

Mike Adams
Danger Unmasked: The silent coup against America and how to fight back

Danger Unmasked: The silent coup against America and how to fight back

Belle Carter
Senate Republicans Propose $72 Billion Border Security and ICE Funding Plan Through 2029

Senate Republicans Propose $72 Billion Border Security and ICE Funding Plan Through 2029

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy