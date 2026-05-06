Alberta Gets Over 300K Signatures for Separation

Alberta separatists say they have enough signatures for referendum on leaving Canada





Stay Free Alberta group says it formally submitted almost 302,000 signatures after needing 178,000 names





Separatists in Alberta declared they now have enough signatures to trigger a vote on the province leaving Canada.





The Stay Free Alberta group said Monday it formally submitted almost 302,000 signatures after needing 178,000 names to force the province to consider such a ballot measure. The question of separation could go on a province-wide ballot as early as October, as Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said she would move forward if enough names are gathered and verified.





https://www.foxnews.com/world/alberta-separatists-say-enough-signatures-referendum-leaving-canada









Alberta Separatist Group in Canada Collected Over 300K Signatures on Petition That Could Trigger Independence Referendum





A petition that could trigger a referendum on the Canadian province of Alberta leaving the country was formally submitted by separatists this week.





On Monday, May 4, Stay Free Alberta said they received over 300,000 signatures on the petition, a number that's significantly more than the 178,000 they needed for the referendum campaign to move forward, per the Associated Press and the BBC.





https://people.com/alberta-separatist-group-collected-over-300k-signatures-on-petition-for-independence-11967351









Alberta separatists deliver referendum petition, tout 300K signatures





Alberta separatists handed in a massive petition Monday to try to trigger a referendum on the province leaving Canada, touting a final tally of nearly 302,000 signatures after months of campaigning.





https://calgaryjournal.ca/2026/05/04/%E2%96%B7watch-first-step-alberta-separatists-deliver-referendum-petition-tout-300k-signatures/









2026 Equalization Payments Reach Record $27 Billion





Ottawa will give out a record high in equalization payments to the provinces next year totalling more than $27 billion, an increase of roughly $1 billion from this year.





The federal equalization program involves the transfer of tax dollars collected by Ottawa from across the country to provinces with lesser abilities to raise revenues at given tax rates.





Quebec will once again receive the highest equalization payments of any province, including $13.9 billion in fiscal year 2026-27, representing an increase of roughly $300 million from fiscal year 2025-26, according to the federal finance department.





https://ntdca.com/2026-equalization-payments-reach-record-27-billion/