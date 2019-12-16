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Geplantes Q&A | Kritik | Livestreams? | Politisches Stigma | Shoutouts
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33 views • December 16, 2019
Wir wollen aufstehen, aufeinander zugehen, voneinander lernen, miteinander umzugehen.
- klatsch, klatsch -
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Erwähnte Kanäle:
Yüshel ZeGerm
https://www.youtube.com/user/MarcelRemmersSkate
https://twitter.com/Yuecel_ZeGerm
Blue Line
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq--edU6ZNlD9TexMPJ7yLQ
https://twitter.com/BlueLin46457955
Erwähnte Patrons:
Meister Schlumpf
https://twitter.com/MeisterSchlumpf
Folerix
https://twitter.com/folerix
Reku (Rehconquista Kuhffar)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgnwJbjXaZahMQD_4tmBmXA
Hintergrundmusik:
Ilker Yalçiner - Disconnected
Ilker Yalçiner - Reminiscence
Ilker Yalçiner - Observer
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
Artikel:
Tellkamp „nicht mehr in der Lage“, vor Publikum zu lesen
https://www.welt.de/kultur/article174573776/Monika-Maron-nimmt-Uwe-Tellkamp-in-Schutz.html
Suhrkamp distanziert sich von Autor Uwe Tellkamp
http://www.sueddeutsche.de/kultur/suhrkamp-distanziert-uwe-tellkamp-1.3899536
Bewegte Bilder:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-dMOvEOQiM
- klatsch, klatsch -
____________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sariadelaney/
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
_______
Quellen
____________
Erwähnte Kanäle:
Yüshel ZeGerm
https://www.youtube.com/user/MarcelRemmersSkate
https://twitter.com/Yuecel_ZeGerm
Blue Line
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq--edU6ZNlD9TexMPJ7yLQ
https://twitter.com/BlueLin46457955
Erwähnte Patrons:
Meister Schlumpf
https://twitter.com/MeisterSchlumpf
Folerix
https://twitter.com/folerix
Reku (Rehconquista Kuhffar)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgnwJbjXaZahMQD_4tmBmXA
Hintergrundmusik:
Ilker Yalçiner - Disconnected
Ilker Yalçiner - Reminiscence
Ilker Yalçiner - Observer
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
Artikel:
Tellkamp „nicht mehr in der Lage“, vor Publikum zu lesen
https://www.welt.de/kultur/article174573776/Monika-Maron-nimmt-Uwe-Tellkamp-in-Schutz.html
Suhrkamp distanziert sich von Autor Uwe Tellkamp
http://www.sueddeutsche.de/kultur/suhrkamp-distanziert-uwe-tellkamp-1.3899536
Bewegte Bilder:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-dMOvEOQiM
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