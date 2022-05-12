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TPUSA Senior Field Rep Michaela Moriarty Cultivates Conservatism on College Campuses
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26 views • May 12, 2022
Turning Point USA believes that everyone can be enlightened to the values of conservatism. They are bringing that enlightenment to college and high school students with over 2,500 student chapters on campuses around the nation. Michaela Moriarty is a Senior Field Representative for Turning Point, and she works with over 30 campuses, churches, and colleges in the Southern California region. Local chapters reach students with three main ideas: fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government. Discover how TPUSA brings students together across the nation and teaches them how to fight for their values and communicate with their peers in a way that gives them both confidence and fulfillment.


TAKEAWAYS

Turning Point USA was founded by Charlie Kirk the day after he graduated from high school

You can start a Turning Point USA chapter in your own school by visiting TPUSA.com

Turning Point USA emboldens students to tap into their First Amendment rights and how to make their voice heard

Pre-register for AmericaFest in December, a massive gathering of young conservatives who love their country


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Turning Point Chapters: https://www.tpusa.com/nfp
Young Women’s Leadership Summit: https://www.tpusa.com/ywls
AmericaFest Conference Highlights Video: https://bit.ly/3rLX9P0
AmericaFest Registration: https://bit.ly/3OvCOHm

🔗 CONNECT WITH TURNING POINT USA
Website: https://www.tpusa.com/GETINVOLVED
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/turningpointusa
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/turningpointusa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TPUSA
Other: https://www.instagram.com/turningpointusainla/

🔗 CONNECT WITH MICHAELA MORIARTY
Twitter: https://twitter.com/1776MichaelaM

🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
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Keywords
collegeturning point usacollege campusesfree marketstpusasouthern californiamichaela moriartyfirst amendment rights charlie kirk conservatismfiscal responsibility
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