TPUSA Senior Field Rep Michaela Moriarty Cultivates Conservatism on College Campuses

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TAKEAWAYS
Turning Point USA was founded by Charlie Kirk the day after he graduated from high school
You can start a Turning Point USA chapter in your own school by visiting TPUSA.com
Turning Point USA emboldens students to tap into their First Amendment rights and how to make their voice heard
Pre-register for AmericaFest in December, a massive gathering of young conservatives who love their country
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Turning Point Chapters: https://www.tpusa.com/nfp
Young Women’s Leadership Summit: https://www.tpusa.com/ywls
AmericaFest Conference Highlights Video: https://bit.ly/3rLX9P0
AmericaFest Registration: https://bit.ly/3OvCOHm
🔗 CONNECT WITH TURNING POINT USA
Website: https://www.tpusa.com/GETINVOLVED
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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/turningpointusa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TPUSA
Other: https://www.instagram.com/turningpointusainla/
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