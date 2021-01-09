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Linus Pauling The Unified Theory of Cardiovascular Disease (full version, low resolution)
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518 views • January 09, 2021
Entire lecture. The 93-year-old Nobel Laurette Linus Pauling speaks on the cause and cure for the number one killer in American. Today, more than 20 years later, there thousands upon thousands of successful reports of efficacy. See: https://vitaminccures.com/blog/index.php/heart-disease-testimonials/ Full lecture, low resolution. One hour. 1992.
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