[Streamed live on Aug 16, 2022] CuttingEdge: Dark Mind Control of RPG's

8/16/2022Live Stream 2pmEST/1pmCST

Special Guest Traci Vinet from HeWalksWithUs EveryWhere :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQnCXsTVGl5jOc_fTJD2AfQ





Dark Mind Control of RPG's

The lives of untold multitudes of people have been deleteriously affected by satanic ritual abuse—a kind of abuse that intentionally implants demons in its victims to keep them controlled and in bondage to the Devil. In modern times Role Playing Games/Video Games are being mass corporately geared to brainwashing and demoralizing our children . Tune in as Traci Vinet and I discuss this serious and pert ant topic.





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