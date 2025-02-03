Jerry Revish on Balancing Faith, Media, and Community in Modern Times

"It was, the most wonderful, rewarding work of my life, also the most stressful work of my life. Being able to write that first page of history on whatever the topic was every day was something that it really takes the perspective of being away from it for a while to appreciate what you're you're into and doing every day. Because it's a very, breakneck speed business, even more so today than it was when I started out. And you live on the clock. You're always mindful of this clock. Even today, even though I'm not on the air, I'm still mindful of the clock. It's just it's just part of my life."





Jerry Revish is a dedicated journalist known for his conscientious approach to reporting. Around the editorial table, he consistently advocated for the importance of fair and responsible journalism. He often questioned the relevance of mentioning a person's ethnicity, such as when others felt compelled to identify someone as Hispanic without a clear reason. He believed this practice was influenced by traditional police methods of identification, where race and clothing were used to describe individuals in active crime scenes. Jerry Revish made it a priority to educate his colleagues on thoughtful reporting that avoided unnecessary racial descriptors, thus promoting a more respectful and unbiased media landscape.





From Newsroom to Sanctuary: Jerry shares his transition from a 40-year career in journalism to leading the Unity Temple Ministries. His journey proves that passion and purpose can lead to incredible new chapters in life.





The Ethics of Reporting: Jerry discusses the importance of responsible journalism, emphasizing the impact of not racializing news stories and maintaining impartiality, which is crucial for the integrity of the media industry.





Empowering Future Generations: Learn about the initiatives Jerry and his wife, Danielle, lead at their church to empower young women and instill values of self-worth, respect, and community.





Merging Media and Ministry: Jerry Revish's seamless transition from broadcast journalism to pastoral work underscores the transferable skills of communication, empathy, and leadership.





Responsible Journalism Matters: Jerry’s commitment to presenting unbiased news and educating reporters on ethical standards highlights the ongoing need for integrity in media.





Youth Empowerment Initiatives: Programs like "Girl Power" in Unity Temple Ministries demonstrate effective ways to support and inspire the next generation, amidst the challenges they face today.





00:00 Praise for Neutral Journalism Approach





09:52 Stepping Down from Chaplaincy





13:57 Breaking News Reporting Challenges





19:55 "Self-Driven Storytelling and Human History"





22:27 Interview with President Obama





29:22 Reflecting on Societal Division Today





32:41 Staying Overnight to Cover Inauguration





40:58 "Rediscovered Faith"





43:21 Accessible Bible Translations Explained





52:22 Empowering Girls in Religious Activities





55:57 Fear and Societal Pressures on Women





59:41 The Dangers of Pride and Expectations





