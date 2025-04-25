Pope Francis' Final Words: "There Is No God in the Afterlife"

Pope Francis spent his lifetime pushing the limits of blasphemy. He gave the World Economic Forum permission to draft a "fact-checked" version of the Bible. He declared that atheism and Satanism are valid pathways to God. He said that pedophiles can find a place in heaven. And he insisted that Christianity must merge with Islam to form a one world religion.



Then came the proclamation that stunned even longtime critics: his close friend Klaus Schwab, architect of the Great Reset is more important than Jesus in these end times.



And yet, Francis' defenders kept bending over backwards. Contorting truth into loyalty. Defending the indefensible.



Then, gasping for breath on his deathbed, on the holiest day in the Christian calendar… the pope descended even further into the Luciferian abyss.



Francis opened up about his battle with pneumonia earlier this year. He claimed he was clinically dead for 21 minutes. And in that time, so he said he left his body, crossed over, and found no God in the afterlife. No Jesus. No love. Only darkness. And demons.







