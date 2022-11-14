Create New Account
Glenn Beck | China's SECRET POLICE Stations Operating in AMERICA?!
Published 15 days ago
China has SECRET POLICE stations operating in AMERICA?!

China doesn’t just treat dissidents within its borders poorly — the Chinese Communist Party reportedly is cracking down on those who speak ill against the nation OVERSEAS, too. In this clip, Glenn details new reports of SECRET Chinese police stations that allegedly are operating all around the world…including IN AMERICA.

chinaglenn becksecret police stationsoperating in america

