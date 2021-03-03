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Newswatch 7 | Know Your Rights, Speak Out | Latest Articles, Videos, News
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91 views • March 03, 2021
News update on what's new at the print website and channel, what to look for in coming weeks and where to find videos currently as Youtube becomes unreliable as a central video center. Please check in at Ramola D Reports Broadcast Center--https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/ramola-d-reports-broadcast-center/-- for updates generally, since videos are being posted at different platforms, the BC will have all links.
More on masks, notices to businesses who try to enforce Mask Slavery and looking to laws of your state and USA for protection of your rights to breathe free and use places of "public accommodation" without needing to suffocate yourself.
More on news of vaccine deaths. Some of the sites mentioned, for updates on mRNA Vaccine deaths and adverse events:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/28-year-old-phd-physical-therapist-dead-2-days-after-being-injected-with-covid-experimental-mrna-vaccine
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
More links in these articles:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/02/05/the-mrna-covid-19-vaccines-need-to-be-halted-immediately-increasing-evidence-of-danger-to-public-health/?wref=tp
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/02/04/do-not-take-the-covid-19-vaccines-reports-videos-of-convulsions-seizures-palsy-death-are-increasing/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/02/04/dr-vernon-coleman-how-many-people-are-the-vaccines-killing/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/01/30/youtube-and-twitter-remove-videos-tweets-exposing-grave-dangers-of-the-mrna-covid-vaccine-in-reprogramming-human-cells-without-informed-consent/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/01/26/no-president-governor-or-mayor-can-mandate-wearing-masks-taking-tests-taking-vaccines-or-self-isolating-these-are-not-laws-anyone-need-follow-they-are-outright-deceptions/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/01/17/code-red-moratorium-needed-on-all-pfizer-moderna-mrna-covid-19-vaccines-now-seen-to-produce-deadly-side-effects-including-death-experimental-high-risk-sterilizing-dangerous/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/12/02/covid-vaccine-intended-to-destroy-the-human-genome-and-humanity/
More on exposing the FBI/DHS/DIA/CIA/DOD crimes of targeting people unlawfully with deadly nonlethal weapons aka electromagnetic weapons, and the importance of speaking out and writing directly to local government officials who permit this deadly targeting and nonconsensual experimentation.
More on masks, notices to businesses who try to enforce Mask Slavery and looking to laws of your state and USA for protection of your rights to breathe free and use places of "public accommodation" without needing to suffocate yourself.
More on news of vaccine deaths. Some of the sites mentioned, for updates on mRNA Vaccine deaths and adverse events:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/28-year-old-phd-physical-therapist-dead-2-days-after-being-injected-with-covid-experimental-mrna-vaccine
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
More links in these articles:
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/02/05/the-mrna-covid-19-vaccines-need-to-be-halted-immediately-increasing-evidence-of-danger-to-public-health/?wref=tp
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/02/04/do-not-take-the-covid-19-vaccines-reports-videos-of-convulsions-seizures-palsy-death-are-increasing/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/02/04/dr-vernon-coleman-how-many-people-are-the-vaccines-killing/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/01/30/youtube-and-twitter-remove-videos-tweets-exposing-grave-dangers-of-the-mrna-covid-vaccine-in-reprogramming-human-cells-without-informed-consent/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/01/26/no-president-governor-or-mayor-can-mandate-wearing-masks-taking-tests-taking-vaccines-or-self-isolating-these-are-not-laws-anyone-need-follow-they-are-outright-deceptions/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/01/17/code-red-moratorium-needed-on-all-pfizer-moderna-mrna-covid-19-vaccines-now-seen-to-produce-deadly-side-effects-including-death-experimental-high-risk-sterilizing-dangerous/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2020/12/02/covid-vaccine-intended-to-destroy-the-human-genome-and-humanity/
More on exposing the FBI/DHS/DIA/CIA/DOD crimes of targeting people unlawfully with deadly nonlethal weapons aka electromagnetic weapons, and the importance of speaking out and writing directly to local government officials who permit this deadly targeting and nonconsensual experimentation.
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