Everything you need to know about Wagner chief Prigozhin after presumed death
Published Yesterday

RT


Aug 25, 2023


Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian businessman behind the Wagner Group private military company, is believed to have died when his private jet crashed. Here's what you need to know about him


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3bmrrq-everything-you-need-to-know-about-wagner-chief-prigozhin-after-presumed-dea.html

Keywords
russiawagnerrtplane crashprivate jetchiefprigozhinprivate military companypresumed deadyevgeny

