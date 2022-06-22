Bill Gates’s Foundation Promotes Vaccine for 20 to One Profit, No the Public Health

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https://gnews.org/post/pa3c21ac
06/20/2022 Dr. Ryan Cole: The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a money-making foundation in the name of foundation or charitable activity. If it were about world health, he wouldn’t be killing young women in India with vaccine trials. He wouldn’t be killing children in Africa with vaccine trials, and he wouldn’t be killing America’s children and Canada’s children with a lipid nanoparticle vaccine. These are criminal activities that are being perpetrated upon humanity.