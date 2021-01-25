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John Taylor Gatto: the Prussian Connection to American Schooling
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32 views • January 25, 2021
Where did the American ("global") school system come from? And what are its true purposes?
This is an excerpt is from John Taylor Gatto's book, "the Underground History of American Education" | chapter 7: "the Prussian Connection, section 88: "the Land of Frankenstein".
This is an excerpt is from John Taylor Gatto's book, "the Underground History of American Education" | chapter 7: "the Prussian Connection, section 88: "the Land of Frankenstein".
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