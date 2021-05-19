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Dr Tenpenny explains about the Spike Proteïne
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6084 views • May 19, 2021
I posted this because only very short explanatations will get to the brain of many peoiple.
For mor info you can visit the website of Dr Tenpenny: www.drtenpenny.com.
For mor info you can visit the website of Dr Tenpenny: www.drtenpenny.com.
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