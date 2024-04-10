Create New Account
Reinforcing FISA
Son of the Republic
20 views
Published 16 hours ago

Spy agencies are pushing for more power, which they always abuse.


The full segment including interview with Chris Hansen is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (9 April 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6350596667112

fisajesse watterssouthern borderespionagesanctuary cityabuse of poweropen bordersurveillance statedrug traffickingchris hansenfentanyl crisismigrant crime

