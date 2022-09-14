Modafinil: The Military-Grade Smart Drug and WHY it Made Me Hallucinate...

Modafinil is a next-level smart drug often compared to NZT-48 from Limitless. It imbues an unfair cognitive advantage to biohackers not afraid to dabble with pharmaceuticals, from nightshift-working emergency room doctors to programmers and combat helicopter pilots. With over 300 human clinical studies since the turn of the millennia, Modafinil is one of the most studied pharmaceutical Smart Drugs on the market.





Read Modafinil Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Modafinil-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 Modafinil with cryptocurrency

ModafinilXL https://www.limitlessmindset.com/ModafinilXL (North America)

In EU and UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Modafinil-EU-UK [RUPharma]

Adrafinil https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Adrafinil-Peak

Modafinil Alternatives https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/956-modafinil#alternatives





Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

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Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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