Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Modafinil: The Military-Grade Smart Drug and why it made me hallucinate...
152 views
channel image
jroseland
Published 2 months ago |

A next-level smart drug, often compared to NZT-48 from Limitless, which imbues an unfair cognitive advantage to those biohackers not afraid to dabble with pharmaceuticals - from nightshift-working emergency room doctors to programmers and combat helicopter pilots. With almost 200 human clinical studies in the past 10 years, Modafinil is one of the most studied pharmaceutical smart drugs on the market.


Read 📑 Modafinil Meta-Analysis

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/956-modafinil

Order 💲 Modafinil with Cryptocurrency

ModafinilXL https://www.limitlessmindset.com/ModafinilXL (North America)

In EU and UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Modafinil-EU-UK [RUPharma]

Adrafinil https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Adrafinil-Peak

Keywords
drugsreviewbiohackingmodafinillimitlessnarcolepsynootropicsmart drugadrafinilnzt-48meta-analysismodafinil side effectsprovigilwakefulnessarmodafinileugeroic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket