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GOOD GUYS WITH GUNS - How an Armed Citizenry Deters Tyranny and Atrocities
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514 views • April 10, 2021
https://danhappel.com/good-guys-with-guns/
James Jaeger and Matrix Productions http://mecfilms.com/ This film is a stern warning for God fearing Americans that a concerted and open attack on Christianity will most certainly be preceded by a general disarmament of the citizens. A disarmed people are a people easy to control and destroy at the whim of the Power Elite in charge of the government. This has been proven countless times within the past 100 years and has resulted in a genocidal culling of resistors and undesirables in the many tens if not hundreds of millions. We must learn from this film and share this information with Christians and patriots everywhere who are depending on Americans to stand tall for freedom.
Our Second Amendment was meant as a guarantee that all Americans should have the right to defend themselves and their families and communities against a tyrannical government and not as a guarantee that Americans would have the right to hunt. As students of classical history and governmental systems, the Founding Fathers knew how tyrannical government with a strong military could strip away all the basic freedoms of their citizens. As Christian men, they knew that the destruction of individual and private property rights was a necessary early step in changing our culture and government from a system founded on individual rights to a system grounded in collective rights and totalitarian rule. Their understanding of the sinful nature of man was at the heart of their insistence on the right to keep and bear arms.
This film is a reminder that if we are to continue to be a free people and shall retain the right to think, live and worship as we wish, we must have the ability to protect those rights from the Progressive Political Class that wish to destroy not only our constitutional system, but the underpinnings of liberty based on Biblical teachings and God given “unalienable” rights under Natural Law.
James Jaeger and Matrix Productions has been the watchman on the wall in American freedom and documentary films as Good Guys With Guns accurately depicts. Please support his efforts… http://mecfilms.com/
James Jaeger and Matrix Productions http://mecfilms.com/ This film is a stern warning for God fearing Americans that a concerted and open attack on Christianity will most certainly be preceded by a general disarmament of the citizens. A disarmed people are a people easy to control and destroy at the whim of the Power Elite in charge of the government. This has been proven countless times within the past 100 years and has resulted in a genocidal culling of resistors and undesirables in the many tens if not hundreds of millions. We must learn from this film and share this information with Christians and patriots everywhere who are depending on Americans to stand tall for freedom.
Our Second Amendment was meant as a guarantee that all Americans should have the right to defend themselves and their families and communities against a tyrannical government and not as a guarantee that Americans would have the right to hunt. As students of classical history and governmental systems, the Founding Fathers knew how tyrannical government with a strong military could strip away all the basic freedoms of their citizens. As Christian men, they knew that the destruction of individual and private property rights was a necessary early step in changing our culture and government from a system founded on individual rights to a system grounded in collective rights and totalitarian rule. Their understanding of the sinful nature of man was at the heart of their insistence on the right to keep and bear arms.
This film is a reminder that if we are to continue to be a free people and shall retain the right to think, live and worship as we wish, we must have the ability to protect those rights from the Progressive Political Class that wish to destroy not only our constitutional system, but the underpinnings of liberty based on Biblical teachings and God given “unalienable” rights under Natural Law.
James Jaeger and Matrix Productions has been the watchman on the wall in American freedom and documentary films as Good Guys With Guns accurately depicts. Please support his efforts… http://mecfilms.com/
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