Moscow Has Now Countered the United States Sanctions With Its Own List of Sanctions

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03/15/2022 WION: Moscow has now countered the United States sanctions by sanctions against US President Joe Biden,US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin ,Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Hillary Clinton