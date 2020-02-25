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Storia del Sionismo
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25 views • February 25, 2020
La complessa genesi dell’idealità sionista e la sua evoluzione dalle premesse culturali a movimento politico nazionale: le correnti, i pensatori, il radicamento e le dialettiche interne, insieme al rapporto con le comunità ebraiche e con le società dei non ebrei. Le migrazioni ebraiche nel loro concreto farsi e succedersi, l’impatto con la Palestina ottomana e con quella mandataria, i rapporti con le comunità arabe, il definirsi di relazioni complesse, competitive, conflittuali e a tratti collaborative.
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