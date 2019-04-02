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2/4/19 #BABYFARMS: Cl_nton-Connected Sex Slavery Camps Whistleblower "Suicide" #JOHNOFGOD #ClintonBodyCount
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80 views • January 01, 2021
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2/4/19: On Saturday, Sabrina Bittencourt, the 38 year old Brazilian woman who tried to expose an elite international pedo-ring run by John of God, Bill Clinton's "faith healer" was found dead in her home in Barcelona, Spain. Bittencourt moved to Spain because of the death threats she received while attempting to expose the international baby farms located in the Goias region of Brazil. Another victim of the Cl_nton Body Count? These people truly are sicker than we can even imagine. Meanwhile, the musl_m migrant grooming gangs in Europe are driving European women to wear hijabs to protect themselves from assault! As if that wasn't the plan in the first place!
Sabrina Bittencourt found dead in her home in Barcelona:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6664777/Woman-arrest-John-God-takes-life.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6659381/Brazilian-faith-healer-accused-running-BABY-farms.html
https://tiffanyfitzhenry.com/2019/01/31/bill-clinton-oprah-sex-slave-farms-babies-for-sale/
Bittencourt was a survivor of sexual abuse by her Mormon family:
https://thetruthrevolution.net/woman-who-outed-clintons-spiritual-healer-as-a-child-sex-ring-leader-found-dead/
A patrol car watching for Isl_mophobia is now on the NYC streets, but is not sanctioned by the NYPD:
https://conservativedailypost.com/new-york-city-patrol-cars-get-muslim-addition/
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/01/ny_police_say_muslim_community_patrol_car_not_sanctioned_by_them.html
Saudi women are fighting back recently against the facist IS:
https://www.dw.com/en/saudi-women-step-on-face-veils-in-online-protest/a-46891033
Rape has nothing to do with multicultural "misunderstandings"!
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/260275/muslim-rape-misunderstandings-come-europe-daniel-greenfield
The REAL Handmaid's tale:
https://mic.com/articles/175586/austria-s-president-is-urging-all-women-to-wear-hijabs-to-combat-islamophobia#.cbgCol98B
Finland's grooming gangs have are a result of M_slim replacement migration, along with those in the UK, Poland, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-30/finlands-grooming-gangs-exposed/
Don't worry, your smart meter will save you from your 5G dementia:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6663779/Dementia-patients-tracked-smart-meters-doctors-monitor-sudden-changes.html
Your NEST system is watching you and worse:
https://metro.co.uk/2019/02/01/hacked-nest-cam-called-dad-n-asked-looking-8427057/
Get active:
https://www.stopthecrime.net
Local community building is the answer:
https:https://home.solari.com/category/news-trends-stories/go-local/
Subscribe to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal and learn the latest on corporatist fascism in Venezuela!
https://trendsresearch.com/
Thank you to everyone who supports YAFTV! I appreciate everyone who gives to the channel with excellent comments, news tips, prayers, community, donations and Patreon support! Please support the Patriot movement to retake America by getting active in your own community! Explore these methods:
Take the Government by Consent course! Free Constitution classes!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Learn about creating an industry as a cooperative in your own community:
https://www.ubuntuplanet.org
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
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2/4/19: On Saturday, Sabrina Bittencourt, the 38 year old Brazilian woman who tried to expose an elite international pedo-ring run by John of God, Bill Clinton's "faith healer" was found dead in her home in Barcelona, Spain. Bittencourt moved to Spain because of the death threats she received while attempting to expose the international baby farms located in the Goias region of Brazil. Another victim of the Cl_nton Body Count? These people truly are sicker than we can even imagine. Meanwhile, the musl_m migrant grooming gangs in Europe are driving European women to wear hijabs to protect themselves from assault! As if that wasn't the plan in the first place!
Sabrina Bittencourt found dead in her home in Barcelona:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6664777/Woman-arrest-John-God-takes-life.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6659381/Brazilian-faith-healer-accused-running-BABY-farms.html
https://tiffanyfitzhenry.com/2019/01/31/bill-clinton-oprah-sex-slave-farms-babies-for-sale/
Bittencourt was a survivor of sexual abuse by her Mormon family:
https://thetruthrevolution.net/woman-who-outed-clintons-spiritual-healer-as-a-child-sex-ring-leader-found-dead/
A patrol car watching for Isl_mophobia is now on the NYC streets, but is not sanctioned by the NYPD:
https://conservativedailypost.com/new-york-city-patrol-cars-get-muslim-addition/
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/01/ny_police_say_muslim_community_patrol_car_not_sanctioned_by_them.html
Saudi women are fighting back recently against the facist IS:
https://www.dw.com/en/saudi-women-step-on-face-veils-in-online-protest/a-46891033
Rape has nothing to do with multicultural "misunderstandings"!
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/260275/muslim-rape-misunderstandings-come-europe-daniel-greenfield
The REAL Handmaid's tale:
https://mic.com/articles/175586/austria-s-president-is-urging-all-women-to-wear-hijabs-to-combat-islamophobia#.cbgCol98B
Finland's grooming gangs have are a result of M_slim replacement migration, along with those in the UK, Poland, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-01-30/finlands-grooming-gangs-exposed/
Don't worry, your smart meter will save you from your 5G dementia:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6663779/Dementia-patients-tracked-smart-meters-doctors-monitor-sudden-changes.html
Your NEST system is watching you and worse:
https://metro.co.uk/2019/02/01/hacked-nest-cam-called-dad-n-asked-looking-8427057/
Get active:
https://www.stopthecrime.net
Local community building is the answer:
https:https://home.solari.com/category/news-trends-stories/go-local/
Subscribe to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal and learn the latest on corporatist fascism in Venezuela!
https://trendsresearch.com/
Thank you to everyone who supports YAFTV! I appreciate everyone who gives to the channel with excellent comments, news tips, prayers, community, donations and Patreon support! Please support the Patriot movement to retake America by getting active in your own community! Explore these methods:
Take the Government by Consent course! Free Constitution classes!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Learn about creating an industry as a cooperative in your own community:
https://www.ubuntuplanet.org
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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