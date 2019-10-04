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Democrats Agree, Time To Eat Babies
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124 views • October 04, 2019
A climate change troll shouted her platform philosophy of eating babies at an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaking event, and in the midst of her ridiculous ideas revealed the true child killing agenda of an out-of-control left.
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"By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with double Patriot Points and free shipping during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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