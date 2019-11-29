© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robocops Can See Through Clothes; Eavesdrop Phone Calls!!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • November 29, 2019
The future of law enforcement is here. What you thought was pure, speculative, science fiction, is now science FACT.
These "Robocops", who look similar in appearance to the lovable, but dreaded daeleks of Doctor Who fame, are patrolling parking lots and quite possibly other institutions of finance, education, malls, city streets, etc.
But some say this would put security guards at risk; along with various privacy issues due to the robot's facial recognition capabilities.
What do you think?
Source: https://www.sott.net/article/424701-F...
These "Robocops", who look similar in appearance to the lovable, but dreaded daeleks of Doctor Who fame, are patrolling parking lots and quite possibly other institutions of finance, education, malls, city streets, etc.
But some say this would put security guards at risk; along with various privacy issues due to the robot's facial recognition capabilities.
What do you think?
Source: https://www.sott.net/article/424701-F...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.