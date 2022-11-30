Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dublin, The Liberties - Flower Ladies
12 views
channel image
morrigu
Published 10 hours ago |

Phyllis and Mary are friends who sell flowers on Meath St. Native Dubs, whose families have lived in The Liberties for generations. Their ancestors are Europeans, Irish or descendants of Vikings - European cousins, related by genetics and culture. Here they talk as people with intimate loving knowledge of their local area i.e their home, and express healthy normal concerns about it's destruction and them becoming strangers in it.

Keywords
immigrationirelandirishirish replacement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket